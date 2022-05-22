Juventus set to challenge Arsenal for Man City star and have trick up their sleeve

Juventus will challenge Arsenal for the signature of Gabriel Jesus this summer and could use Arthur Melo in order to lower the price of the Brazilian forward.

Arsenal have been the club most heavily linked with Jesus ahead of the summer window and are now said to be weighing up their options after being told Manchester City will demand £55million from the North London side to sign the 25-year-old, sources have told ESPN.

If there are doubts, this could open the door for Juventus to move in, who have already contacted the City striker and have the Brazilian practically convinced reports Todofichajes.

The transfer fee could also be a problem for the Serie A giants but they have a trick up their sleeve to lower it significantly.

The Bianconeri could include Arthur in any potential deal and the Brazilian player has a profile that Guardiola likes. The idea is to put the former Barcelona player into the deal and pay between €25/€30million on top of that but will have some convincing to do, as the midfielder mightn’t be good enough to play for a club with City’s standards.

Todofichajes states that negotiations between the two clubs are open and with the Daily Mail reporting that midfielder Ilkay Gündogan is set to leave Manchester this summer, could Arthur be his replacement and Juventus’ edge in a deal for Jesus?