Blow for Chelsea & Arsenal as Xavi confirms “there are negotiations” over major transfer

Chelsea and Arsenal could reportedly miss out on the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after a revelation from Barcelona manager Xavi.

The Poland international is approaching the final year of his contract with Bayern, putting his future in some doubt and alerting a host of Europe’s top clubs.

This includes Chelsea and Arsenal, according to Guillem Balague in a recent tweet from his official account, and there’s no doubt these are two clubs who urgently need to make a big signing up front this summer…

The latest on @lewy_official Bayern continue to reject to sell him He is doing “huge daily efforts” to convince club to let him go If he goes, #FCB is only one of the options. Also PSG and London clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal) pic.twitter.com/dERe8YXORi — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 19, 2022

Still, it could be that the London giants are behind Barca in the running for Lewandowski’s signature, with Xavi confirming that talks have taken place over trying to bring the 33-year-old to the Nou Camp.

It’s not often we hear managers go public about transfers like this, so it perhaps suggests Xavi has some belief that a deal could be struck, even though he made it clear it wouldn’t be easy.

Lewandowski transfer possible, says Xavi

“It is a possibility that he could come, yes,” Xavi said at a press conference, as quoted by Goal.

“He has said it publicly as well. There are negotiations, but it won’t be easy, he has a one-year contract with Bayern.”

From a Premier League point of view, it would be great to see Lewandowski at Chelsea or Arsenal, as he’s been arguably the best player in the world for the last two or three years.

The former Borussia Dortmund man would be a major upgrade on Romelu Lukaku after his difficult season at Stamford Bridge, while he’d also be a major statement signing by Arsenal if they could bring him in as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.