Liverpool explored two hugely ambitious transfers this summer

Liverpool reportedly explored potential transfers for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer before deciding they were too expensive.

Although the Reds rarely seem to be involved in sagas like this, it seems Jurgen Klopp did have some interest in finding out precisely what kind of money would be involved with Mbappe and Haaland, according to The Athletic.

With both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane now in the final year of their contracts, it makes sense for Liverpool to at least consider big-name signings like these up front, but it seems they’re still not quite able to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for transfers of this calibre.

Mbappe has been given huge money to stay at PSG, as per The Athletic, while Haaland’s move to Man City for next season was recently made official.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can respond with a major signing of their own this summer, but they’ve also done well in recent times to find bargains out there, with Salah and Mane not the biggest names when they moved to Anfield.