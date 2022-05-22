Liverpool fans erupt into celebrations as they falsely believe Manchester City concede

Manchester City completed a dramatic comeback against Aston Villa, but Liverpool fans were falsely told they had conceded late on.

Shortly after City’s third goal, Liverpool fans began to celebrate and cheer as they believed Manchester City had conceded an equaliser. Of course, this news was false, but the Liverpool supporters at Anfield continued their celebrations, as seen in the video below.

Someone scammed Anfield that Aston Villa made it 3-3 and Anfield went crazy ??? pic.twitter.com/GwbQfTjm1y — Janty (@CFC_Janty) May 22, 2022

However started the rumour isn’t going to be a popular man in Liverpool this evening.