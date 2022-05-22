Liverpool fans will not be happy as Steven Gerrard set to rest key Aston Villa player vs Man City

Liverpool fans will not be happy about the news that Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is reportedly set to be rested for today’s crucial game against Manchester City.

Reds fans will be relying on their former player and captain Steven Gerrard to do them a favour this afternoon as the title race goes down to the final day of the season.

City are just one point clear at the top of the table, so if Liverpool win and Pep Guardiola’s side drop points, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be champions.

Villa, however, may be set to rest their first-choice goalkeeper Martinez at the Etihad Stadium…

Dibu Martínez no va a atajar vs Manchester City. Decidió hacerlo para llegar bien al partido vs Italia. pic.twitter.com/URfLljoUMW — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 22, 2022

Martinez has done well since moving to Villa Park, and could be important for Gerrard’s side, but his place in the team now seems to be in real doubt.

Liverpool supporters perhaps won’t have particularly high hopes today anyway, as one can easily imagine City thrashing Villa quite comfortably.

But it would help if Villa at least played their strongest XI…