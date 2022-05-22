Liverpool players disrupted by fireworks at 1.45am in possible blow to title hopes

Liverpool players were reportedly disturbed by fireworks last night at head of the final day of the season in the Premier League.

The Reds still have a slim chance of winning the title today, but are relying on an unlikely Manchester City slip-up at home to Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s preparations for the game against Wolves have also been dealt a blow due to fireworks set off outside their hotel at 1.45am, according to the Times.

It’s not precisely clear who set off these fireworks, but one imagines there’s a decent chance it was Everton fans, who won’t want to see their rivals winning the league today.

Either that or some Manchester City fans made their way to Liverpool to make some noise, or Wolves fans are feeling particularly passionate about today’s result, even though their team has little to play for.

Liverpool are just one point behind Man City, and have also won both domestic cups this season, with a Champions League final to come next week.

If they somehow get their hands on the title today, they could become the first team to do a sensational quadruple.