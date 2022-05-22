Liverpool vs Wolves team news: Salah and Van Dijk on the bench for the Reds

It’s the final day of the Premier League season and the title is still left to be decided between Manchester City and Liverpool.

There is one point between the pair and Liverpool need Aston Villa to take some points off City at the Etihad in order for the Reds to be crowned champions. It is a big ask for Jurgen Klopp’s side to win their 20th league title this afternoon but there is no doubt that they will go down fighting.

Liverpool line-up as expected for today’s clash with Wolves, which sees Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk return to the bench after picking up injuries in the FA Cup final. The duo will surely get a run-out today as Klopp will want to get some game time under their belts ahead of next weekend’s Champions League final.

This is how we line up for the final day of the @premierleague season ?? Divock Origi misses out with a minor muscle issue.

As for Wolves, Bruno Lage makes two changes from their clash with Norwich as Jose Sa returns in goal and Leander Dendoncker comes into midfield for today’s game.

?? Two changes

? Raul and Pedro leading the line Our team for the final time this season ?

Lage’s side will be hoping to finish the season strong with a result at Anfield, which will help City in the process. This is a huge game at Anfield as a champion is set to be crowned.