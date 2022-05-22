Man City star will leave this summer with two of Europe’s biggest clubs set to battle for signature

Raheem Sterling will leave Manchester City this summer and is the subject of interest for two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

These are said to be Arsenal and AC Milan reports Todofichajes, who are set to battle it out for the 27-year-old’s signature this summer in order to bolster their attacks.

The outlet reports that the Englishman’s market value is €85million but City will accept anything around the €60million mark. The winger’s contract expires next summer and although Sterling is an incredible player, that figure seems a bit excessive with just a year left to run on his current deal.

One of the clubs interested, Arsenal, are also said to be interested in Sterling’s Man City teammate, Gabriel Jesus; who are now said to be weighing up their options after being told City will demand £55million from the North London side to sign the 25-year-old reports ESPN.

Therefore, it looks like Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have to choose one or the other if he is to bring one of the stars to the Emirates this summer. Milan can not be ruled out either, as they look to add a striker to their ranks and have Champions League football to offer over the Gunners.

Sterling will leave City after seven years with the Manchester club and would love to top his time off with a league title on Sunday.