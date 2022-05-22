Manchester United set to save a fortune with major clear-out under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly ready to ring the changes at Old Trafford this summer.

It looks like plenty of big names will be heading out of Old Trafford, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard all out of contract.

As well as that, Ten Hag has identified other first-team players who are surplus to requirements, according to the Daily Star.

The report names high earners like Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dean Henderson as among those who could be allowed to leave the club.

This could potentially add up to saving Man Utd £80million, according to the Daily Star.

On top of that, CaughtOffside understands United are ready to consider offers for Brandon Williams after his loan spell at Norwich City this season.

A number of clubs are interested in the young full-back, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to offload him as well as some of the other names being mentioned.