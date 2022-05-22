How Manchester City took advantage of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe transfer pursuit

Manchester City reportedly moved quickly for the transfer of Erling Haaland this summer as Real Madrid focused all their efforts on Kylian Mbappe.

In the end, neither deal worked out for Los Blancos, with Haaland ending up at Man City, but at one point the Spanish giants had an eye on both players.

According to The Athletic, City felt that if Madrid failed to sign Mbappe they would bring forward their plans to sign Haaland, which prompted them to get a deal done for the Borussia Dortmund striker while Mbappe’s future was still not resolved.

Now, the France international is staying at Paris Saint-Germain, with a new contract announced for him yesterday in a dramatic turn of events.

This is a huge blow for Real, who really needed a statement signing like this, with it being some time now since the club signed a true ‘Galactico’.

Mbappe on a free would have been an incredible piece of business, but they’ll now have to find alternatives.

Haaland would have been an excellent Plan B, but perhaps Plan C will have to do the job now.