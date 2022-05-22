“As dangerous as the Super League” – Furious La Liga chief slams PSG as Mbappe snubs Real Madrid transfer

La Liga president Javier Tebas was absolutely fuming with the news that Kylian Mbappe snubbed a transfer to Real Madrid to stay at Paris Saint-Germain instead.

After plenty of speculation for the last few months, it was finally announced yesterday that Mbappe would sign a new contract with PSG, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2025.

Despite also agreeing terms with Madrid, Mbappe decided to accept a lucrative new deal from PSG, according to BBC Sport .

This has clearly not gone down well with football chiefs in Spain, with Tebas clearly concerned about what PSG’s finances are doing to the game, branding the club’s owner as being as dangerous as the Super League…

Lo que va a hacer el PSG renovando a Mbappé con grandes cantidades de dinero (a saber dónde y cómo las paga) despues de dar pérdidas por 700M€ en las últimas temporadas y tener mas 600M€ de masa salarial, es un INSULTO al fútbol. Al-Khelafi es tan peligroso como la Superliga. pic.twitter.com/sZ1Y1TaSbK — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 21, 2022

“What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappe with large amounts of money after losing 700m euros in recent seasons and having more than 600m euros in wages, is an INSULT to football. Al-Khelafi (sic) is as dangerous as the Super League .” Tebas’ tweet read.

“This type of agreement threatens the economic sustainability of European football,” read a La Liga statement, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Kylian Mbappe transfer snub will hurt Real Madrid

It certainly seems a huge blow to a big club like Real Madrid to miss out on the kind of signing that they’ve become famous for down the years.

Los Blancos often tend to sign ‘Galacticos’ like this, and Mbappe would have been one of the most exciting of them all.

The 23-year-old looks like becoming one of the greatest superstars of his generation, and it will no doubt have alarm bells going in Spain as a whole that he’d prefer to spend his peak years in Ligue 1.