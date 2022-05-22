Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are reportedly all interested in the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

The USA international hasn’t always been a regular for Juve since he joined the club, but he’s shown some potential and it’s not too surprising to see there’s interest in him from the Premier League this summer.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal, Newcastle and Spurs would all be ready to pay around €40m for the 23-year-old, who looks likely to be available.

According to recent reports from Italian outlets Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, as cited and translated by the Metro, Juventus sporting director Federico Chuberini has been in London to offer players to English clubs, with McKennie thought to be one of those.

McKennie could improve Arsenal’s midfield after their struggles this season, with the Gunners looking weak in that department as the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Spurs will surely also want to make changes in midfield this summer, with Antonio Conte likely to be keen to freshen up this squad he’s inherited from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have the money to bring in big names like this now, and it could be an exciting statement by the club’s owners after an impressive January when they brought in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.