Paul Merson has suggested today’s Premier League final day could be dramatic, with Manchester City beating Aston Villa to wrap up the title not looking like a given.

The reigning champions are a point ahead of Liverpool in second place, and will retain their crown if they get three points at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Merson, however, thinks Villa could hurt City, offering hope to Jurgen Klopp’s side, who also need to do their bit by beating Wolves…

? “They’ve got the players to hurt Man City.” Paul Merson says Aston Villa have it in them to impact Manchester City’s title hopes. pic.twitter.com/DQvwJlufUy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 22, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Merson insists there’s “always drama” on the final day of the season, and added that City deserve more credit if they do win a fourth title in fifth years today, saying people have started to take it for granted.