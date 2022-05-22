Video: Hope for Liverpool? Paul Merson predicts “drama” on final day and explains how Villa can hurt City

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Paul Merson has suggested today’s Premier League final day could be dramatic, with Manchester City beating Aston Villa to wrap up the title not looking like a given.

The reigning champions are a point ahead of Liverpool in second place, and will retain their crown if they get three points at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Merson, however, thinks Villa could hurt City, offering hope to Jurgen Klopp’s side, who also need to do their bit by beating Wolves…

Merson insists there’s “always drama” on the final day of the season, and added that City deserve more credit if they do win a fourth title in fifth years today, saying people have started to take it for granted.

