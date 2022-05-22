PSG close to sacking Pochettino after reportedly giving Mbappe unprecedented power with new deal

Paris Saint-Germain may reportedly be close to sacking Mauricio Pochettino as their manager, following other reports that Kylian Mbappe was set to be given a huge amount of control over the club.

Mbappe’s new contract with PSG has been officially announced, and a recent report from El Chiringuito, as cited and translated by the Daily Mail, suggested it could put the France international in a position to have a huge amount of influence over picking things like managers and signings.

Not long after the France international’s new deal was confirmed, it now looks like Pochettino’s future at the Parc des Princes is in doubt, with Fabrizio Romano stating the Argentine looks close to leaving his job, along with sporting director Leonardo…

It's over between Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian director Leonardo. He's set to part ways with the club, official statement pending. ???? #PSG Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to appoint a new director soon, while Mauricio Pochettino's also close to leave the club. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2022

Could this be Mbappe’s influence in action? Or was a change in manager always likely after PSG’s struggles in the Champions League again this season?

One imagines Pochettino has been a dead man walking for a while now, but perhaps whoever replaces him will be one to watch as it could be that Mbappe will have some say over who comes in.