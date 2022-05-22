Liverpool duo become transfer targets for Real Madrid after failed Kylian Mbappe deal

Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are reportedly both possibly set to become transfer targets for Real Madrid after they missed out on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Reds forwards have been world class performers for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years, playing starring roles in the club’s success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

A real worry for Liverpool now is that Madrid surely need another superstar signing to make up for their failure to land Mbappe, and The Athletic claim Salah and Mane could be in their sights.

Both these players have just one year left on their current contracts, which could be another major cause of concern for Liverpool, who may find they have to sell one of their stars for a reduced fee to avoid losing them on free transfers next year.

LFC also have the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz up front, so they’d still be in a pretty strong position if these players were to leave, but it would also surely require a huge investment up front to truly make up for their departures.

Los Blancos are used to signing Galacticos and will no doubt feel Salah or Mane could have as big an impact as Mbappe at the Bernabeu.