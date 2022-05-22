Richarlison sends tweet mocking Liverpool following Manchester City’s title win

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title on the final day, and Richarlison saw the funny side of Everton’s rivals falling at the final hurdle.

Richarlison hasn’t kept quiet on social media in recent weeks, as the Brazilian tweeted Jamie Carragher when Everton secured their Premier League status.

As Manchester City completed a magnificent comeback to win the Premier League title, Richarlison took to Twitter once again, posting a gif which appears to be mocking Liverpool’s failure to win the league, as seen below.

Although there’s no proof that the tweet was aimed toward Liverpool, the timing is too much of a coincidence. The Brazilian has taken a lot of criticism on social media due to his exaggerated falls when being tackled on the pitch in recent weeks.

A lot of the criticism is unwarranted, but there’s no hiding from the fact that Richarlison does tend to make a meal of challenges, and Carragher expressed his disappointment in his actions during Liverpool’s victory over Everton this season.

The former Liverpool man was commentating the game and was slamming Richarlison for rolling around on the floor after he twisted his ankle in the first half.