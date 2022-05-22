Ruben Neves has admitted he could leave Wolves this summer, amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in signing Neves this summer, according to Sky Sports, and the Portuguese midfielder has hinted he could be on his way out in the next few months.

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Liverpool, Neves was questioned on his future, and it doesn’t look good for the Wolves fans.

“Let’s see what happens. I cannot say too much about it,” said Neves, as relayed by The Athletic. This is the standard, default response by a lot of players when questioned about their future, but what followed was a significant hint that he could be leaving the club.

Manchester United and Arsenal may be beaten in the race for Neves by Barcelona.

“If I go it would be really hard for me and my family. But, as I told you, we have dreams to live in a short space of time. And if anything happens, that’s why I was so emotional the last game at home because I don’t know how it’s going to be. If it was my last game it was really important,” added Neves.

The Wolves midfielder understands that footballers have short careers, and if he has dreams of playing in the Champions League and winning trophies, he may have to leave the club.

The report from The Athletic states that Barcelona is the most likely destination for Neves, and it’s understandable with Arsenal and Manchester United failing to qualify for Champions League.