Teddy Sheringham urges Spurs to raid rivals West Ham for “awesome” player to keep Harry Kane happy

Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham says West Ham midfielder Declan Rice would be the perfect signing for his old club right now.

The Spurs great believes that’s the calibre of player needed to ensure the likes of Harry Kane stay put at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“West Ham supporters wouldn’t like it but Declan Rice would be ideal for Tottenham.

“Tottenham have got to go to the next level to keep players like Son and Kane happy. You can’t be signing average players.

“If you want to go to the next level as a football club you’ve got to be signing the likes of Declan Rice.

“I think he’s awesome. I think he’s the best midfield player in the world at the moment. He’s up there with the best players in the world.”

He added: “I think he can do everything; he can pass the ball, he can win the ball, he can run with the ball – as a midfield player he has everything to be sensational.

“He has already been sensational in his career and I think he can go on to be even better.”