Statistics show Liverpool are unlucky not to have won more Premier League titles, proving it’s becoming increasingly difficult to win the top division in England.

Manchester City won the Premier League on Sunday, securing their fourth title in five seasons. Pep Guardiola’s side have dominated the country over recent years, and statistics have shown how difficult it is to compete with the Premier League champions, as seen in the tweet below.

Alex Ferguson won the title with MUFC 13 times between 1992/93-2012/13. The highest points tally that any of those sides managed was 92, in the 1993/94 season. Klopp’s Liverpool have equalled/bettered that 3 times in the last 4 seasons but still only have one title to show for it — Pete ?? (@post_liberal) May 22, 2022

Jurgen Klopp managed to finish second in the league with 92 points, a tally that would have equalled or beaten every single one of Alex Ferguson’s titles during his time at Manchester United.

Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, and even he couldn’t reach the heights that Klopp has in terms of points.

Liverpool’s tally of 92 points would have won the league in every single season except five, which is a credit not only to Liverpool but to Manchester City.

For Guardiola’s side to still dominate the league in terms of trophies despite Liverpool breathing down their neck with a monumental points tally every season, the Spanish manager has more than often come out on top.