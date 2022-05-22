Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly already working on getting David de Gea to change his playing style.

The Red Devils have just endured a miserable season, with Ten Hag ready to take over after interim boss Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his final match later today.

According to the Daily Star, Ten Hag is already preparing for next season, and has told De Gea he’ll have to get better with the ball at his feet, as playing out from the back is an essential part of his tactical philosophy.

The Spanish shot-stopper is world class when it comes to preventing efforts going into his goal, but in the modern game it’s also increasingly important for ‘keepers to be able to pick out a pass.

It seems Ten Hag is eager to see De Gea work on this side of his game, where he currently lags behind the likes of Ederson at Manchester City and Alisson at Liverpool.

What’s the future for De Gea under Ten Hag?

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick said he suspected this could become an issue with the new manager, despite De Gea arguably being the player of the season at Old Trafford this term.

“I think I’d give De Gea player of the season because of his consistency throughout,” Chadwick said.

“It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him now. I’m sure Ten Hag will 100% rate him as a wonderful world class shot-stopper, but maybe not as the best ‘keeper with his feet, playing out from the back, which is a big part of how Ajax played under Ten Hag, and how Liverpool and Manchester City have been playing.”