Video: Arsenal with quickfire double to cling onto Champions League hopes

Arsenal scored twice in quick succession to go two goals ahead at home to Everton, to give themselves a glimmer of hope in the top four race.

Gabriel Martinelli slotted home a penalty after Alex Iwobi was adjudged to of handled the ball before Eddie Nketiah powered home from a Bukayo Saka corner.

With Tottenham facing already relegated Norwich, it was never going to be easy for Arsenal to secure top four. However, all they can control is their own game, and the two early goals against Everton could be vital.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports and CNBC.

?? Assistência do Martinelli para o Nketiah! pic.twitter.com/FOoF4j14yR — vitinho jurídico martinelli e duaanostalgia (@vaals87) May 22, 2022

Martinelli sur pénalty face à Everton ? pic.twitter.com/cB7RyOoOBu — ‘?18’???? (@rdixhuiit) May 22, 2022

Martinelli pour le lead ? pic.twitter.com/tiIblwYocJ — Arsenal FR (@Arsenal_FRA) May 22, 2022

Everton pulled one back just before half-time through Donny van de Beek.