Video: Cash fires Aston Villa into the lead to hamper Manchester City’s title hopes

Manchester City and Liverpool battled it out to win the Premier League title on the final day, and an early Matty Cash goal gifted Liverpool hope.

The Polish international powered a header into the back of the net after an excellent delivery from Lucas Digne, sending the Villa fans into pandemonium. The supporters in the away end at the Etihad weren’t the only ones celebrating, as the goal gifted Liverpool an excellent chance of securing the Premier League title.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, SSport, and BEIN.

VILLA TAKE THE LEAD!! Matty Cash fires in a header to put Aston Villa in front at the Etihad ? pic.twitter.com/uULS2aVBmq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

MATTY CASH ATTI ASTON VILLA ÖNE GEÇT?! ??? PREMIER LEAGUE'?N SON HAFTASINDA ?NANILMAZ B?R DRAMA YA?ANIYOR.. pic.twitter.com/5Focnyi29o — S Sport Plus (@ssportplustr) May 22, 2022

Matty Cash se desmarca hacia adentro del área tras un gran centro y Aston Villa derrota 0-1 a Manchester City. En este momento, los de Guardiola están igualados en puntos con Liverpool. Habemus definición de locos en la Premier ???????.pic.twitter.com/MukyDAShtx — VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 22, 2022

The goal came shortly before halftime, and there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola would have been having some strong words at the interval.