Video: Cash fires Aston Villa into the lead to hamper Manchester City’s title hopes

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City and Liverpool battled it out to win the Premier League title on the final day, and an early Matty Cash goal gifted Liverpool hope.

The Polish international powered a header into the back of the net after an excellent delivery from Lucas Digne, sending the Villa fans into pandemonium. The supporters in the away end at the Etihad weren’t the only ones celebrating, as the goal gifted Liverpool an excellent chance of securing the Premier League title.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, SSport, and BEIN.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Incredible Thiago assist sets Mane up for Liverpool equaliser
Video: Kulusevski opens the scoring for Tottenham boosting their Champions League hopes
Video: Neto deals early blow to Liverpool’s title hopes after Konate mistake

The goal came shortly before halftime, and there’s no doubt Pep Guardiola would have been having some strong words at the interval.

More Stories matty cash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.