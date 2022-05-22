Video: Coutinho doubles Villa’s lead against Man City to give former club Liverpool hope

Philippe Coutinho doubled Aston Villa’s lead against Manchester City to give former club Liverpool a hope of securing the Premier League title.

Matty Cash opened the scoring for Aston Villa with a bullet header in the first half. Manchester City continued to push, but a bit of magic from Coutinho allowed Villa to double their lead.

With Liverpool pushing to beat City to the Premier League title, Coutinho did his former club a huge favour.

Pictures below from BEIN, Sky Sports, and DAZN Canada.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO POUR LE BREAK FACE À MANCHESTER CITY ???pic.twitter.com/uRv3dNWONU — ‘?18’???? (@rdixhuiit) May 22, 2022

TWO NIL TO VILLA!!! And it's Philippe Coutinho with the goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/qMMP0t5c0K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

COUTINHO MAKES IT 2-0 OVER MAN CITY ?? pic.twitter.com/SFJP9xxRBK — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 22, 2022

He may no longer be a Liverpool player, but that goal could be just as important as any he scored for his former club.