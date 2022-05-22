Erik ten Hag has been spotted arriving at Selhurst Park ahead of Manchester United’s final game of the season.

Ten Hag was recently appointed as Manchester United manager, but he will not take over until next season. However, that hasn’t stopped the Dutchman from flying to England to assess his current squad, and he has been pictured arriving at their game away to Crystal Palace, as seen in the tweet below.

The new boss is in town ? #mujournalpic.twitter.com/ecP0aRP82u — United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 22, 2022

The 52-year-old has a tough task on his hands next season, attempting to rejuvenate a squad low on confidence after an underwhelming season, and he will be able to paint a clear picture of what needs improving as he watches Manchester United face Crystal Palace.