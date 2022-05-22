Video: Erik ten Hag spotted arriving at Manchester United’s final game

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag has been spotted arriving at Selhurst Park ahead of Manchester United’s final game of the season.

Ten Hag was recently appointed as Manchester United manager, but he will not take over until next season. However, that hasn’t stopped the Dutchman from flying to England to assess his current squad, and he has been pictured arriving at their game away to Crystal Palace, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star responds to reports claiming he will be staying at the club
Liverpool vs Wolves team news: Salah and Van Dijk on the bench for the Reds
Fabrizio Romano confirms Aston Villa to beat Arsenal to signing of French midfielder

The 52-year-old has a tough task on his hands next season, attempting to rejuvenate a squad low on confidence after an underwhelming season, and he will be able to paint a clear picture of what needs improving as he watches Manchester United face Crystal Palace.

More Stories Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.