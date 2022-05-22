Video: Gabriel Jesus misses sitter as Manchester City continue to push for title

Gabriel Jesus missed a golden chance to give Manchester City an equaliser as he latched onto Joao Cancelo’s cross.

Jesus had the majority of the goal to aim at, but somehow guided the ball over the crossbar.

Matty Cash gave Aston Villa the lead, as Manchester City desperately chased a victory to secure the Premier League title.

Pictures below from Bein Sports.

The chance looked easier to score than miss for Jesus, and it could be a pivotal miss in their battle for the title.

