Video: Incredible Thiago assist sets Mane up for Liverpool equaliser

Liverpool have drawn level at Anfield after Sadio Mane makes it 1-1 against Wolves.

This brings Liverpool back into the title race after the Reds went 1-0 down to an early Pedro Neto goal and City are still 0-0 at the Etihad. Jurgen Klopp’s side need a win and this could be a turning point in the race.

The goal came after a sensational flick from Thiago, which sent Sadio Mane through on goal. The Senegal international went one on one with Jose Sa before finishing to the keeper’s right, which can be seen below.