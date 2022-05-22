Video: Kulusevski opens the scoring for Tottenham boosting their Champions League hopes

Norwich City FC Tottenham FC
Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Tottenham, boosting their chances of finishing in the top four.

The Swedish international slotted home after an excellent run from Rodrigo Bentancur. The Juventus loanees combined to open the scoring for Tottenham, granting them a perfect start as they hunt for the Champions League. The duo have proven to be excellent additions since arriving in January.

Pictures below from Bein Sports and DAZN Canada.

A win would mean Tottenham secure a place in next season’s Champions League, even if Arsenal were to win at home to Everton.

