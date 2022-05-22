Video: Liverpool fans react to Aston Villa goal as title race heats up

The Premier League title race is well and truly on as Aston Villa have taken the lead at the Etihad.
A goal from Matty Cash means that if Liverpool wins, they will win the Premier League but the Reds are still drawing 1-1 at Anfield, therefore, the sides are currently separated by goal difference.
The Villa goal sparked a huge reaction inside Anfield as Liverpool fans realised their dream is alive, which can be seen below. There is still a full half to play and Man City showed last week at West Ham that they are more than capable of coming back
Liverpool celebrate Aston Villa taking the lead against Man City ? pic.twitter.com/Ykrnkj5WjJ
