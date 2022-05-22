Video: Man City crowned Premier League champions

Man City have been crowned Premier League champions after an epic final day comeback against Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola’s side finishes one point ahead of Liverpool on 93 points and it is the Manchester club’s fourth league title in five years and eight overall.

This doesn’t tell the whole story, however, as City found themselves 2-0 to Aston Villa but came back with three goals in the space of five minutes, in what will go down as one of the greatest final days in English football history.

Guardiola’s side are a more than deserving winner of this title and the trophy lift can be seen below.