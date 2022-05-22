Video: Manchester City complete sensational comeback to win the Premier League

Manchester City completed a sensational comeback, coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa and secure the Premier League title.

Raheem Sterling floated a cross into the box and Ilkay Gundogan was there to power home a header to pull one back for Man City. Shortly after, Rodri drilled one in from outside the box to give Manchester City hope, and City completed the sensational comeback, as Gundogan grabbed his second to secure the Premier League title.

The Etihad stadium erupted into pandemonium as the Manchester club somehow flip the game on its head.

Pictures below from BEIN, Sky Sports, ESPN, and DAZN.

There is always drama in the Premier League, but not many fans would have expected both Wolves and Aston Villa to be leading at one point.

 

