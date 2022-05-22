Video: Manchester City fans flood the Etihad pitch to celebrate Premier League title win

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City completed a sensational comeback to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Aston Villa scored twice to send the Manchester City fans into a bundle of nerves, but Pep Guardiola’s side completed a magnificent comeback to win the Premier League.

Ten years after Sergio Aguero scored a historic winner against QPR, there was more late drama at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Salah and Robertson score to win game for Liverpool but its not enough to clinch title
Video: Manchester City complete sensational comeback to win the Premier League
Video: Huge roar goes around Anfield as City go 2-0 down

The Manchester City fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with their team, and Guardiola was reduced to tears.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

With the array of talent City possess, nobody should write them off, even two goals down. However, there would have been many that did, but the Manchester City players should their class to complete the comeback.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.