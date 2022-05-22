Manchester City completed a sensational comeback to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title.

Aston Villa scored twice to send the Manchester City fans into a bundle of nerves, but Pep Guardiola’s side completed a magnificent comeback to win the Premier League.

Ten years after Sergio Aguero scored a historic winner against QPR, there was more late drama at the Etihad Stadium.

The Manchester City fans invaded the pitch to celebrate with their team, and Guardiola was reduced to tears.

Pictures below from Sky Sports.

"Pep Guardiola can't cope, that shot there of him crying says it all" ? Full-time scenes at the Etihad!! ?? pic.twitter.com/ah3F4fJIkW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

With the array of talent City possess, nobody should write them off, even two goals down. However, there would have been many that did, but the Manchester City players should their class to complete the comeback.