Video: Neto deals early blow to Liverpool’s title hopes after Konate mistake

Liverpool’s title hopes have been dealt an early blow after Wolves take the lead at Anfield thanks to a goal from Pedro Neto.

The Reds are just one point behind Manchester City and need to get all three points to have any chance of winning the title today but it is off to the worst possible start.

The goal came after a long ball from goalkeeper Jose Sa, which was misjudged by Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. This allowed Raul Jimenez through on goal, who then squared the ball to Pedro Neto to put the ball home, which can be seen below.