Video: Origi given lovely send off with guard of honour at Anfield

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have given Divock Origi a guard of honour after their game with Wolves as the striker will leave the club at the end of the season. 

The Belgian’s contract expires this summer and is expected to join AC Milan after eight seasons on Merseyside according to Fabrizio Romano. The striker wasn’t fit to play today, which was a disappointment for the player and Liverpool fans, but is more than deserving of his send-off.

More Stories / Latest News
Richarlison sends tweet mocking Liverpool following Manchester City’s title win
Video: Manchester City fans flood the Etihad pitch to celebrate Premier League title win
Video: Salah and Robertson score to win game for Liverpool but its not enough to clinch title

Origi joined Liverpool way back in 2014 and has made 174 appearances for the Merseyside club. The Belgian will walk away from Anfield with 41 goals and 14 assists to his name and a legacy forever written in the history books.

The striker is a Reds cult hero after his displays in Merseyside derbies, that Barcelona performance and his Champions League final goal in 2019 and now walks away with unforgettable memories.

More Stories Divock Origi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.