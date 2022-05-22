Video: Origi given lovely send off with guard of honour at Anfield

Liverpool have given Divock Origi a guard of honour after their game with Wolves as the striker will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Belgian’s contract expires this summer and is expected to join AC Milan after eight seasons on Merseyside according to Fabrizio Romano. The striker wasn’t fit to play today, which was a disappointment for the player and Liverpool fans, but is more than deserving of his send-off.

AC Milan are working on final details to complete Divock Origi deal on a free transfer. Liverpool are aware of the negotiations between AC Milan and Origi agents, the contract proposal almost ready ??? #ACMilan Origi already informed Liverpool board that he's gonna leave. #LFC pic.twitter.com/OhuGubOVgd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

Origi joined Liverpool way back in 2014 and has made 174 appearances for the Merseyside club. The Belgian will walk away from Anfield with 41 goals and 14 assists to his name and a legacy forever written in the history books.

The striker is a Reds cult hero after his displays in Merseyside derbies, that Barcelona performance and his Champions League final goal in 2019 and now walks away with unforgettable memories.