Leeds survived on the final day after they defeated Brentford, and fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley lost at home to Newcastle.

The away end erupted as Leeds scored a late winner, and Raphinha himself was visibly elated following the victory.

Raphinha then proceeded to walk the length of the pitch on his knees with his shirt off, as seen in the video below.

Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees after Leeds United's win over Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/UmXN1HDLtv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

Raphinha may have been considering his future at Leeds if they were to be relegated, but under Jesse Marsch, they could have a successful season following their survival.