Video: Salah and Robertson score to win game for Liverpool but its not enough to clinch title

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson make it 3-1 to Liverpool but it is not enough to win a 20th Premier League title. 

It’s been an incredible final day of the Premier League season and at one stage it looked like Man City had lost it when they were 2-0 down to Aston Villa. However, in remarkable fashion, Pep Guardiola’s side came back to make it 3-2, which was enough to win them a fourth Premier League title in five years.

Liverpool on the other hand struggled to break down Wolves but eventually did through Salah and then added a third from Robertson, which can be seen below.

 

