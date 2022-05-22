Video: Salah and Robertson score to win game for Liverpool but its not enough to clinch title

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson make it 3-1 to Liverpool but it is not enough to win a 20th Premier League title.

It’s been an incredible final day of the Premier League season and at one stage it looked like Man City had lost it when they were 2-0 down to Aston Villa. However, in remarkable fashion, Pep Guardiola’s side came back to make it 3-2, which was enough to win them a fourth Premier League title in five years.

Liverpool on the other hand struggled to break down Wolves but eventually did through Salah and then added a third from Robertson, which can be seen below.

Salah finally puts Liverpool in front! ? As things stand, it's not enough to win the title ?? The Reds' fate is in the hands of Aston Villa… pic.twitter.com/nfYJBLiHai — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022