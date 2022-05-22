Video: Scenes outside Anfield as Liverpool dream of 20th league title

Liverpool are dreaming of a twentieth league title today as the Reds’ hunt for an unprecedented quadruple reaches a very important moment.

The Premier League was always going to be the hardest trophy to win for Jurgen Klopp’s side and it now lies in the hands of Aston Villa, who need to take points off of Manchester City at the Etihad today in order for the Merseyside club to be crowned champions.

The Reds are a point behind the Manchester club and that has allowed their fans to dream, and it shows with the scenes outside Anfield before today’s match with Wolves, which can be seen below.