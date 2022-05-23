Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of one transfer target after Champions League slip-up

Arsenal are set to prioritise signing at least one new striker this summer but might no longer be able to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim Mikel Arteta is keen to add some firepower to his frontline with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both heading for free agency.

Not only that but the Londoners lost talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

The Gunners had a disappointing end to the season, even though they managed to bag five goals against Everton on Sunday. Recent results meant that it wasn’t enough for them to get into the top four, and that lack of Champions League football could now hurt them in the transfer market.

Speaking recently about what this summer could have in store for Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “We are going to have certain resources, not unlimited resources, some resources.

“And with our resources we have to play and do what we have to do in the best possible way. We don’t know what the rest are going to have in terms of resources, which I’m assuming is going to be challenging because now it’s not a top three or top four league. Now it is a top eight or 10 teams that are involved.

“That’s why we have to find a way to do again what we did last summer.”

Arteta would have been keen to sign City star Raheem Sterling but the failure to clinch a Champions League place now casts major doubts over the possibility. Another of City’s front-men, Gabriel Jesus has already held talks with Arsenal and is believed to be interested in a move to London, according to the Telegraph.

However, although Jesus has just lifted the Premier League title, the impending arrival of Erling Haaland is likely to nudge the Brazilian further down Guardiola’s pecking order and that could see the red half of London be successful when it comes to convincing the 25-year-old to make the switch.