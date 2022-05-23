Video: Arteta getting off lightly despite Arsenal having “blown it” this season, says pundit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been slammed by Jamie O’Hara after another poor season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were in a strong position to finish in the top four before a poor run of form at the end of the campaign, which allowed rivals Tottenham to overtake them.

O’Hara is unimpressed with Arteta, saying he feels like the Spanish tactician has got away with poor performances as Arsenal manager…

Arsenal certainly have a young squad, so some fans may well feel they over-achieved in some ways, but Arteta also had the team in pole position for fourth, only to let it slip.

