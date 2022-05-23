Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been slammed by Jamie O’Hara after another poor season at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were in a strong position to finish in the top four before a poor run of form at the end of the campaign, which allowed rivals Tottenham to overtake them.

O’Hara is unimpressed with Arteta, saying he feels like the Spanish tactician has got away with poor performances as Arsenal manager…

? “I feel like Arteta has got away with it with #AFC fans. It’s not progression!” ???? “Arteta spent £150m, he’s been there 3 seasons and had no European football this season…you finish outside the top 4?!” ? “Arsenal have blown it!”@MrJamieOHara1 goes in on Arteta! ? pic.twitter.com/6dGT8csFyv — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 23, 2022

Arsenal certainly have a young squad, so some fans may well feel they over-achieved in some ways, but Arteta also had the team in pole position for fourth, only to let it slip.