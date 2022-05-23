Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe looks likely to be on the move this summer after recently changing agents, Fabrizio Romano reveals in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Gunners spent big to bring Pepe to the Emirates Stadium from Lille back in 2019, with the Ivory Coast international looking like a world class talent in his time in Ligue 1.

Unfortunately, we’ve never seen that kind of form from Pepe in his time in English football, and it makes sense that he now looks set to move on for a new challenge.

Writing in his column, which will be out in full later this morning, Romano says Pepe has changed agents as he prepares to explore potential transfer destinations this summer.

“Nicolas Pepe is a player that Arsenal consider available on the transfer market,” Romano reveals.

“Pepe has chosen a new agent recently precisely because he wants to explore different possibilities in the summer, while Arsenal want to invest in Bukayo Saka’s new contract and some funds could also come from Pepe.”

Summer transfer exit is surely best for Pepe and Arsenal

Many Gooners will no doubt be disappointed that things haven’t worked out for Pepe in his time in north London, but it’s surely now time to move on.

As Romano notes, cashing in on Pepe could give Arsenal the opportunity to fund a new deal for Bukayo Saka, and getting the England wonderkid to commit to the club has to be a priority.

Arsenal would do well to also focus on new signings to freshen up this attack, though of course there will be regrets that they couldn’t get the best out of this clearly naturally talented player.

For the good of Pepe’s career, he should also make sure to find himself the right club this summer, as there’s surely no doubt he could flourish again if he’s playing under the right manager and in the right system.