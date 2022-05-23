Arteta pushing Arsenal to make move for £25m Man United target

Mikel Arteta is pushing Arsenal to make an opening £25million bid for Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian is expected to leave the King Power stadium this summer as his contract with the club expires in 2023, with the Foxes looking to cash in now for £25million.

According to the Telegraph, Arteta has identified Tielemans as one of his leading summer targets, with the Arsenal manager making a number of background checks on the Belgium international and wants the Gunners to make a bid for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal need to add a midfielder to their squad, as they need a better partner for Thomas Partey in the Gunner’s double pivot.

In general, Arteta lacks bodies in this area of the pitch and when one of either Partey or Xhaka are injured, it is either Elneny or Lokonga stepping in – who are not good enough at the highest level – even though the Egyptian has stepped up in recent weeks.

Tielemans is also a target for Manchester United according to the Express. The Red Devils have long needed a midfielder as the players they have at present in that area are simply not good enough. The Belgian could play alongside Fred in a holding role or play further up in a three with Bruno Fernandes depending on what system Erik ten Hag opts for.

The 25-year-old wants to play in the Champions League next season but it is understood that Tielemans and his representatives are now open to the prospect of playing in the Europa League as well, reports the Telegraph.

That, however, poses a problem for both clubs, should a club in that competition arrive on the scene as the race for the Leicester man gets started.