Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen has now spoken out following his assault on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City completed a stunning comeback against Villa to win the Premier League title, scoring three times late in the game to come out on top.

And after the game, fans rushed to the pitch in celebration with City winning their eighth league title.

But once again, the pitch invasion brought violence, following on from assaults during Everton’s clash with Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest’s win over Sheffield United and Port Vale’s playoff semi-final win.

City confirmed later on that Olsen was assaulted while trying to leave the pitch, and that they will be issuing a lifetime ban to the supporter.

After the game, Olsen, who is a 32-year-old stopper making his Villa debut, spoke out on social media.

“Those idiots who attacked me will not destroy my emotions of today’s game,” he said.

“I got the opportunity to make my debut for this fantastic club, and we were close to getting a good result against a tough opponent. UTV.”

Olsen is okay, thankfully, and an investigation will take place to identify the perpetrator ahead of action from the club and, potentially, authorities.