Aston Villa are set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Rangers defender Calvin Bassey.

Bassey has had an impressive season at Rangers, topped off by a monumental display in the Europa League final against Frankfurt, where he was unfortunate to be on the losing side on penalties.

His performances have attracted the interest of Chelsea, according to Fichajes, and now The Telegraph are reporting that Aston Villa have entered the race to sign the defender.

Bassey is capable of playing left-back as well as in the middle of the defence, which could be useful for Steven Gerrard. Aston Villa brought in Lucas Digne in January, meaning Matt Targett left for Newcastle to continue playing first-team football.

Aston Villa may find it difficult to compete with Chelsea.

Now, Gerrard has little cover on the left-hand side, so the versatility of Bassey could be a key reason in his efforts to sign the defender.

However, with Chelsea set to lose multiple defenders in the upcoming window, with their contracts expiring, Thomas Tuchel is going to be desperate to bring in defensive reinforcements. Villa may find it difficult to compete with Chelsea, due to their financial power and Champions League status.