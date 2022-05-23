Barcelona make offer to Bayern Munich for superstar striker

Barcelona have made their first offer to Bayern Munich in order to sign superstar striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

This is according to Kicker, who reports that a fee of €32million has been sent and the Catalan club hopes it will be enough to convince the Bundesliga giants to part ways with the Polish international.

Lewandowski is expected to leave Bayern this summer with one year left on his current deal and has informed the German club that he wants to leave, with Barcelona being his preferred destination according to many sources, such as Poland’s TVP Sport.

Barcelona won’t be the only club in for the striker this summer as Chelsea have the Polish international on their radar according to The Guardian.

Both these clubs, however, have problems with money at present and therefore a club like Real Madrid cannot be ruled out having missed out on signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.

One thing is for sure, is that Lewandowski looks certain to not be at Bayern next season and after eight years, the 33-year-old is set to depart Germany’s biggest club. The player’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has confirmed as much, telling BILD: “For Lewandowski, Bayern is history.”