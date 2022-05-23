Barcelona make transfer decision on future of Adama Traore

Barcelona has opted against signing on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore on a permanent deal.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed the Spain international’s future will not be at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona won’t trigger the buy option clause for Adama Traoré. It was included into loan deal from Wolves for €30m but Barça won’t spend big money on Adama as things stand. ?? #FCB Traoré’s out of contract in June 2023 with Wolves, his future will be decided soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

Traore, 26, joined the Catalan giants on a short-term loan during the January transfer window.

There was initial excitement surrounding the Premier League attacker’s arrival with manager Xavi detailing exactly what he had to offer the team.

“He is giving us a lot. He is a mature player. He takes really good positions,” the former midfielder told reporters back in February, as quoted by Football Espana.

“He draws players off their mark to get the ball out to the other wing. He takes people on in one-on-ones and he understands it well.

“He is able to make the difference. He is very strong one-on-one. He makes the difference in matches and I am very happy for him.

However, despite the hype, since then the electrically paced wide-attacker has endured another disappointing run of form.

Featuring in 10 La Liga matches, the 26-year-old has only managed to contribute two assists.

Although the move, at the time, could have proved to be a hugely shrewd piece of business, it is clear that it has not worked out how the Spanish native would have hoped.

Set for a return back to Molineux, Traore, who now has just one year left on his deal and is clearly not in Bruno Lage’s first-team plans, could very well find himself straight back on the transfer market.