“Can you imagine them next season” – Ally McCoist reacts to Man City’s incredible comeback win

The world stood in awe as IIkay Gundogan ran toward his fans to celebrate the goal that won Manchester City the Premier League.

2-0 down and 15 minutes left, it looked all over for City but that quickly changed in incredible fashion. Three goals in the space of five minutes, two of which came from substitute Gundogan, sent the Etihad into pandemonium and broke the hearts of many not far away in Liverpool.

It was one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history, on one of the best final days in English football history, cementing this Guardiola’s Man City team further into the history books.

Many are waking up this morning still feeling the effects of yesterday, eager to hear others’ thoughts on the occasion and there are very few people better to listen to in football than Rangers legend Ally McCoist.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist said about City’s comeback: ” I remember I actually looked at the clock and it just came up 76 and I thought ‘Nah, surely not!’, but you can never write that team off.

“Once they get the first one, you could just sniff it. You could sniff it coming!”

“I thought the substitutes were terrific when they came on, they made a big impact. But can you imagine them next season with arguably the best centre-forward in world football? It’s an awesome thought, absolutely awesome.”