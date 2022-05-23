Edinson Cavani got a bit rattled by Crystal Palace fans in his final appearance for Manchester United.

Watch the video clip below as the Uruguay international gives a group of Palace supporters the finger after getting some stick from the crowd…

Edinson Cavani getting rattled by Crystal Palace fans ?? pic.twitter.com/tp1rGEs8Y2 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 23, 2022

Cavani is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, so this might be the last we see of him in the Premier League.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli forward hasn’t played regularly this season, but he’s certainly made an impression in this video clip.