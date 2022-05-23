Exclusive: Chelsea duo’s futures in doubt, one player has meeting planned to discuss his situation

Chelsea could be set to make changes in attack this summer, Fabrizio Romano reveals in his latest upcoming column for CaughtOffside.

The Blues have ended the season on a bit of a low note despite looking like title favourites at the start of the campaign, and it makes sense that they could now try to majorly rebuild their squad ahead of next term.

That will surely mean new signings coming in, but also current players heading out of Stamford Bridge, with Romano providing some insight on two attacking players in particular.

Both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech haven’t quite lived up to expectations at Chelsea, and Romano names them as two players whose futures look in some doubt this summer.

Christian Pulisic will discuss his future with Chelsea
“Christian Pulisic will have a meeting with Chelsea to discuss his future, even if his priority is to continue with the Blues,” Romano says. “Hakim Ziyech is considered another player with chances to leave the club.”

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea ultimately decide to do with these players, and also which clubs might show an interest in them.

Both looked like huge talents when they first moved to Stamford Bridge, but managed just ten Premier League goals between them this season.

