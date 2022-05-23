With his contract expiring next month, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele looks certain to leave the Nou Camp.

Dembele’s contract is set to expire after Barcelona failed to offer the winger improved terms due to the club’s financial situation which could now signal an end to a five-year stay with the club. Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 for a fee of £135.5million (as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time) and could potentially leave on a free this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, PSG are the front runners to sign the Barca winger after close friend and countryman Kylian Mbappe expressed his desire to have Dembele alongside him at the Parc des Princes.

Dembele will seemingly replace the soon-to-be out of contract Angel Di Maria, who is also set to leave as a free agent this summer, with his contract expiring on the 30th of June.

Dembele had a poor start to the season after he missed three months of the campaign due to injury but has seemingly turned it around with 13 assists in La Liga for Barcelona.