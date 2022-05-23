Erik Ten Hag details biggest Man United challenge as Dutchman gives first interview

Manchester United will go into next season with Erik Ten Has as their new permanent manager.

The former Ajax boss will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick and is expected to oversee a major rebuild.

Watching on from Selhurst Park’s stands as the Red Devils were beaten one-nil by Crystal Palace during Sunday’s final Premier League day, if Ten Hag didn’t know just how big of a job he has on his hands, he certainly does now.

Following what has been a disastrous campaign, United can count themselves lucky they won’t be playing in the Europa Conference League next season. Brighton and Hove Albion’s late comeback win against David Moyes’ West Ham meant that although the Red Devils suffered their 12th defeat of the season on the weekend, they will still play in Europe’s second-tier next time out.

Breaking his silence on the task that awaits him at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has given the club’s official media his first public interview.

Discussing what his approach will be to tackling one of football’s biggest conundrums, the 52-year-old said: “I think many [reasons].

“First of all, we want to make the fans proud. Second, of course we are in this moment, the current situation is obviously not that good. It’s a big challenge. I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results.

“Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams. We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can’t play fantastic football, we still have to win.”

Going on to address what he will look to do in the summer months, the Dutchman confirmed new signings are likely.

“First, we have a break. We will start pre-season on 27 June and I will get a few of the squad, [a few] of the individual players,” Ten Hag added.

“In certain positions we want to renew the squad, but as I said, one year ago, this squad was second in the league, so there is potential and I’m really looking forward to co-operating with the squad.”

