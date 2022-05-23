Erik ten Hag dodges question about when Man United can win the title

Erik ten Hag spoke to the press for the first time as Manchester United manager today and avoided an important question.

When ask about when Man United can win the Premier League, Ten Hag said: “I don’t think about that at this moment. I’m thinking that this is a project and it takes time. We want to win every game. We go from game to game and then we’ll see.”

The Dutchman has clearly avoided the question due to the mess United are in at present but it is no doubt the smart answer. It would reflect badly on the former Ajax boss should he say, for example, that Man United will win the league in two years and if the club is still nowhere near that then, the 52-year-old’s quotes from today would be dug back up and possibly affect future opportunities.

Ten Hag is set to be Man United manager for at least the next three years if the Dutchman sees out his contract, according to Man United. It will take at least that for the club to get back to the top as the Red Devils are miles behind rivals Man City and Liverpool at present.

United finished 6th in the Premier League this season and will play Europa League football during the next campaign. Trophies like this will be important for Ten Hag as United will need to get into the habit of winning again.

This is a start of a new era at the Manchester club and it is one they need to get right. Ten Hag is a very good coach and will need to work extra hard to tie down the circus around him.